Manufacturing “Enemies” to Steal Freedom – Part 1 (Video)
June 27, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIt seems we are constantly bombarded with boogeymen from foreign wars that the warmongers in DC want to take on, only to discover that it wasn’t really about what their propaganda was promoting. Instead, it was about gaining wealth and resources for corporations and bringing the people of those lands into submission to central banks …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments