WH Claims President Biden’s Performance Was Handicapped Due To “A Cold”

June 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Biden and Trump sparred over immigration, abortion, and the economy in a historic face-off. Watch the oldest presidential contenders in action. During their Thursday night discussion, Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican opponent Donald Trump engaged in a spirited debate covering immigration, abortion, and contrasting economic strategies. This rare encounter showcased the two oldest presidential contenders in history, offering voters a distinctive chance to compare their stances. first few minutes, discussion, Thursday night, Democratic President, Joe Biden, Republican opponent, Donald Trump, sparred, immigration, abortion, respective approaches, economy, voters, unique opportunity, observe, oldest presidential contenders, history, side by side WH Claims President Biden's Performance Was Handicapped Due To "A Cold"



Read More...