Brickbat: No Thanks for Clearing That Up

June 28, 2024 | Tags: REASON

In England, all seven members of the Broughton Moor parish council resigned following a public backlash after one council member reported a man to police for trimming overgrown weeds and hedges from the right-of-way of a local road. Some area residents had said the vegetation made it dangerous to walk on the road, so Adam Myers trimmed it all back. But less than 10 minutes after Myers posted a photo of the completed work, a council member commented that he had caused criminal damage. Local police also received a report about Myers' landscaping but said they plan to take no action on the matter. Council members said they were bullied online and in person over the effort to call the police on Myers.

