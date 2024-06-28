Democrats Post Image After Debate, Prompting the Best Responses Ever

June 28, 2024   |   Tags:

Democrats aren’t really this delusional. They just hope the rest of the nation is.

Winner

The replies to the post are exactly what we would expect after the debate debacle we witnessed.

It’s over, guys. Who do you have on deck?

The post Democrats Post Image After Debate, Prompting the Best Responses Ever appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x