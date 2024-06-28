Democrats Post Image After Debate, Prompting the Best Responses Ever

Democrats aren’t really this delusional. They just hope the rest of the nation is.

The replies to the post are exactly what we would expect after the debate debacle we witnessed.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha. Clown show.

Don’t believe me? Just ask CNN right now. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2024

About to be the largest ratio in history…. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 28, 2024

Embarrassing. — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) June 28, 2024

Tell me you didn't watch the debate without telling me you didn't watch the debate. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 28, 2024

You mean because he finally gets to retire? — Chase Geiser (@realchasegeiser) June 28, 2024

Is this parody? Sounds like even @CNN and @MSNBC know how terrible #SlowJoe did tonight. The big question is, who are you replacing him with, and how soon? — Florida Mama (@nickberoxbe1989) June 28, 2024

You are embarrassing your constituents with that post. — Neanne Derthal (@neanne_derthal) June 28, 2024

Sure, Jan — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 28, 2024

It’s over, guys. Who do you have on deck?

