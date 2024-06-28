House Dem To Speak at Anti-Israel Conference With Holocaust Denier and Ex-Hamas Member

June 28, 2024

Rep. André Carson (D., Ind.) will speak at the annual convention of an Islamic group linked to Hamas, along with one imam convicted in Israel of serving in terrorist groups and another who has denied the Holocaust, praised Adolf Hitler, and more recently said that he doesn't care about the October 7 attack. The post House Dem To Speak at Anti-Israel Conference With Holocaust Denier and Ex-Hamas Member appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



