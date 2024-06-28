‘I Don’t Debate as Well as I Used To’: Biden Leans Into His Own Decline as Colleagues Plot His Replacement
June 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Roughly 14 hours after his disastrous debate performance against former president Donald Trump, President Joe Biden leaned into his age-related decline, saying that while he does not walk, speak, or debate as well as he used to, he can still serve another four years as America's commander in chief. The post 'I Don't Debate as Well as I Used To': Biden Leans Into His Own Decline as Colleagues Plot His Replacement appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
