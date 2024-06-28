Joe Biden's Last Debate... Ever

Submitted by QTR's Fringe Finance

I’ve been saying it for months and tonight it has become crystal clear: Joe Biden will not be the Democratic nominee in November.

The prevailing sentiment after tonight’s debate performance — inclusive of Biden opening the bidding by freezing up and making a strange throat noise for 3 straight seconds — is that Joe Biden is unfit to serve another 4 years in office.

Of course, we’ve all known that for years, but the DNC machine, coupled with the mainstream media and operatives operating Biden’s strings for the last 4 years hasn’t been so hurried to come to the same conclusion.

After tonight, they have to. Like with any problem in our country, the first solution is always to kick the can down the road, not risk discomfort amongst the party or country, not to ruffle any feathers and then ignore it and hope it goes away on its own. And as I noted days ago, nothing is off limits for the media to run interference on.

This happened with Covid coming to the U.S., it happened with inflation spiraling out of control and, tonight, it happened when both sides of the aisle were treated to objective reality bludgeoning them in the face in the form of the realization that we just bore witness to Joe Biden’s last debate ever.

How can I make such a bold statement (other than from simply opening my eyes and ears and watching the debate)? When the mainstream media machine turns on you, its already a foregone conclusion that your time is up. John King said about DNC discussions, live on CNN immediately after the debate:

"Right now, it involves party strategists, it involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers, and they're having conversations about the president's performance, which they think was dismal..." "Some of those conversations include, should we go to the White House and ask the president to step aside?"

Similarly, Chuck Todd — the tip of a far-left spear of Marxist idiocy that has defended Biden despite his obviously disastrous tenure as President and obvious mental decline — also took to MSNBC to rail on Biden’s performance.

"Biden looks like the caricature that conservative media has been painting ... you saw it before your eyes!" Todd said post-debate.

Even the Trump-hating Matt Drudge 2.0 has thrown in the towel:

We all know Democrats are shameless, but how can the media and the party who have both defended Biden’s mental acuity for the last few weeks not be completely humiliated by tonight’s showing? Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said it best, post-debate, writing on X:

“Tonight was an indictment of the Democratic Party. How could they? Did they think they could pull one over on the American people? Catastrophic for the party and everyone in charge. How much money has the party and the campaign taken from the American people to put up Joe Biden as the candidate?”

In some respects there’s a cruel irony to the fact that the last coherent point argued by an octogenarian decades long career politician was an obvious lie about being a 6 handicap on the golf course. It’s sad not only because it’s meaningless to the presidency, but because it was to further one last obvious lie: that Biden would ever have a snowball’s chance in hell against Trump on a golf course.

We live in a representative republic where politicians are supposed to be made up of everyday citizens who turn over frequently, so as to allow the soul of the nation to take deep breaths and not get stuck in patterns. But as is the case with career politicians like Mitch McConnell or Dianne Feinstein, they just can’t seem to ever release their wretched liver-spotted talons from the “power” they’ve fought their whole lives to desperately cling to.

As we learned from both of these examples over the last year, the castrated impotent desperation and concern career politicians have with remaining “in power” in their dying days isn’t just depressing from a political standpoint, its a disheartening commentary on human beings and their priorities in life. It’s the opposite of retiring, and dying, with dignity.

And tonight we watched it live with Joe Biden, as he tried to force one last gasp of oxygen into the lungs of his political career and came up short. Instead, he’ll now be subjected to pitchforks and torches from the party he spent his whole life fighting for, and his “career” will become nothing more than another brick in the wall for the argument that politicians of all stripes are just narcissistic, self-absorbed and generally useless pustules.

In case you missed it, last week I detailed who I think will be Biden’s replacement and Trump’s VP heading into the last 100 days leading up to the election: Biden's Replacement And Trump's VP Pick

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments — you know, to hold me over until Mika Brzezinski gives Joe Scarborough his talking points tomorrow morning.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. These positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.