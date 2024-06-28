Skyrocketing Food Prices Are Prompting Many Americans to Stock Up on Long-Term Storage Beef

If one watches corporate media or listens to the narrative coming out of Washington DC, inflation is going down and everyone should be happy with the economy. If one looks at the prices at the grocery store, they realize that the narrative doesn’t match reality.

With some foods skyrocketing in price over the last year, it’s getting harder for Americans to keep their cupboards full. But some Americans are looking ahead, seeing the writing on the wall, and realizing the trajectory of the nation and the world points to food shortages and government-controlled distribution.

“Who controls the food supply controls the people,” Henry Kissinger once said. He was right. It doesn’t matter how independent and patriotic someone is. If they’re given the choice between bowing to government or letting their family members starve to death, nearly everyone will bow.

“We don’t want anyone to bow to a tyrannical government because they didn’t have enough food to feed themselves and their families,” said Jason Nelson, CEO of Prepper All Naturals. “I fought for a free country and the direction America is heading is away from freedom.”

Nelson, a disabled veteran who served in both the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army, left the military after a long career because of the Covid-19 “vaccine” mandates. When he returned, his desire to serve compelled him to launch his company in order to empower Americans with their own long-lasting supply of freeze-dried food.

Nelson decided to go with premium cuts because of his own experience with “prepper” beef.

“I tried the freeze-dried ‘beef crumbles’ and ‘beef chunks’ that were being offered to Americans as survival food and realized the apocalypse is really going to suck if this is our only option,” Nelson said. “So, we came up with a better option.”

Beef cubes offered by Prepper All Naturals are cut from all-American cattle. The cubes are cooked sous vide, then freeze-dried and placed in mylar bags with oxygen absorbers to make them shelf-stable for at least a decade. The USDA recommends freeze-dried beef be used within 25-years of being packaged.

“The prices at the grocery store are going up for one reason: Control,” Nelson said. “At some point in the near future we imagine a full-court press by government to make us eat lab-grown meat or bugs instead of real beef. That’s why we have some people buying up dozens of bags at a time knowing it may be the last real beef standing.”

