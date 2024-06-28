The Gaslighting of the American Public

June 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Believe it or not, some of us were not actually surprised by President Joe Biden's catastrophe of a debate performance. What the evening exposed was not Biden's infirmity, though it did that too, but the years-long effort on the part of various White House communications aides, Democratic lawmakers, and mainstream media organs to gaslight the American public. It is they who were left exposed last night, and the panic that has fallen over the Washington establishment is over their own public humiliation. Just last week, POLITICO Playbook told us without a hint of skepticism that Biden and his team were hunkering down – "busy practicing" and "surrounded by top advisers" while "his campaign is making a supremely organized push to drill down on the themes they hope will ultimately drive the week" while Trump "wasn't exactly policy focused."



