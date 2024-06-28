These Are The World's Oldest And Youngest Countries, By Median Age

The median age is a single indicator of the age distribution of a population - where half the population is older and half is younger than the listed age.

It can help government and private companies plan for age-specific demand for goods and services from the resident population.

In the chart below, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao visualizes the world’s oldest and youngest countries by median age, based on 2024 estimates from the CIA World Factbook.

Ranked: Countries by Median Age in 2024

Monaco and Japan - two countries with high life expectancies and low birth rates -`have some of the highest median ages (50+) in the world.

A high median age is indicative of an aging population. Without policy support, this can lead to economic ramifications.

Here are the median ages of 200+ countries and territories in the world.

Rank Country/Territory Median Age 1 🇲🇨 Monaco 57 2 🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon 51 3 🇯🇵 Japan 50 4 🇦🇩 Andorra 49 5 🇮🇹 Italy 48 6 🇧🇱 Saint Barthelemy 47 7 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 47 8 🇪🇸 Spain 47 9 🇩🇪 Germany 47 10 🇬🇷 Greece 47 11 🇵🇹 Portugal 46 12 🇸🇮 Slovenia 46 13 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 46 14 🇸🇲 San Marino 46 15 🇰🇷 South Korea 46 16 🇷🇴 Romania 46 17 🇱🇻 Latvia 46 18 🇱🇹 Lithuania 45 19 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 45 20 🇭🇷 Croatia 45 21 🇸🇭 Saint Helena 45 22 🇪🇪 Estonia 45 23 🇬🇬 Guernsey 45 24 🇦🇹 Austria 45 25 🇺🇦 Ukraine 45 26 🇮🇲 Isle of Man 45 27 🇭🇺 Hungary 45 28 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina 45 29 🇹🇼 Taiwan 45 30 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 44 31 🇨🇿 Czechia 44 32 🇨🇭 Switzerland 44 33 🇷🇸 Serbia 44 34 🇧🇲 Bermuda 44 35 🇲🇹 Malta 44 36 🇫🇮 Finland 43 37 🇻🇮 Virgin Islands 43 38 🇵🇱 Poland 43 39 🇸🇰 Slovakia 43 40 🇨🇦 Canada 43 41 🇫🇷 France 43 42 🇨🇺 Cuba 43 43 🇲🇴 Macau 43 44 🇳🇱 Netherlands 42 45 🇩🇰 Denmark 42 46 🇧🇾 Belarus 42 47 🇧🇪 Belgium 42 48 🇷🇺 Russia 42 49 🇹🇭 Thailand 42 50 🇧🇧 Barbados 41 51 🇰🇾 Cayman Islands 41 52 🇸🇪 Sweden 41 53 🇨🇰 Cook Islands 41 54 🇲🇪 Montenegro 41 55 🇸🇽 Sint Maarten 41 56 🇦🇼 Aruba 41 57 🇳🇴 Norway 41 58 🇬🇧 UK 41 59 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 41 60 🇮🇪 Ireland 40 61 🇨🇳 China 40 62 🇨🇨 Cocos (Keeling) Islands 40 63 🇲🇩 Moldova 40 64 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 40 65 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 40 66 🇲🇺 Mauritius 40 67 🇨🇾 Cyprus 40 68 🇸🇬 Singapore 39 69 🇺🇸 U.S. 39 70 🇦🇲 Armenia 39 71 🇸🇨 Seychelles 39 72 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis 39 73 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago 39 74 🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands 39 75 🇬🇪 Georgia 38 76 🇯🇪 Jersey 38 77 🇦🇺 Australia 38 78 🇨🇽 Christmas Island 38 79 🇮🇸 Iceland 38 80 🇳🇿 New Zealand 38 81 🇨🇼 Curacao 38 82 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines 38 83 🇦🇮 Anguilla 37 84 🇩🇲 Dominica 37 85 🇨🇱 Chile 37 86 🇫🇴 Faroe Islands 37 87 🇲🇸 Montserrat 37 88 🇬🇮 Gibraltar 37 89 🇺🇾 Uruguay 37 90 🇱🇧 Lebanon 36 91 🇦🇱 Albania 36 92 🇼🇫 Wallis and Futuna 36 93 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands 36 94 🇰🇵 North Korea 36 95 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 36 96 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 36 97 🇬🇩 Grenada 35 98 🇵🇫 French Polynesia 35 99 🇵🇼 Palau 35 100 🇬🇱 Greenland 35 101 🇧🇷 Brazil 35 102 🇹🇳 Tunisia 34 103 🇳🇨 New Caledonia 34 104 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 34 105 🇶🇦 Qatar 34 106 🇲🇫 Saint Martin 34 107 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 34 108 🇹🇷 Türkiye 34 109 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 34 110 🇮🇷 Iran 34 111 🇧🇭 Bahrain 33 112 🇦🇷 Argentina 33 113 🇻🇳 Vietnam 33 114 🇨🇴 Colombia 33 115 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 32 116 🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands 32 117 🇧🇳 Brunei 32 118 🇸🇷 Suriname 32 119 🇽🇰 Kosovo 32 120 🇲🇻 Maldives 32 121 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 32 122 🇲🇾 Malaysia 32 123 🇵🇾 Paraguay 32 124 🇫🇯 Fiji 32 125 🇮🇩 Indonesia 32 126 🇲🇳 Mongolia 32 127 🇵🇦 Panama 32 128 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 31 129 🇻🇪 Venezuela 31 130 🇯🇲 Jamaica 31 131 🇲🇲 Burma 31 132 🇲🇽 Mexico 31 133 🇧🇸 Bahamas 31 134 🇧🇹 Bhutan 31 135 🇲🇦 Morocco 31 136 🇿🇦 South Africa 30 137 🇬🇺 Guam 30 138 🇰🇼 Kuwait 30 139 🇵🇪 Peru 30 140 🇮🇱 Israel 30 141 🇦🇸 American Samoa 30 142 🇮🇳 India 30 143 🇸🇻 El Salvador 30 144 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 30 145 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 29 146 🇩🇿 Algeria 29 147 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 29 148 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 29 149 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 29 150 🇬🇾 Guyana 28 151 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 28 152 🇫🇲 Micronesia, Federated States of 28 153 🇪🇨 Ecuador 28 154 🇰🇭 Cambodia 28 155 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 28 156 🇳🇷 Nauru 28 157 🇳🇵 Nepal 28 158 🇼🇸 Samoa 27 159 🇴🇲 Oman 27 160 🇰🇮 Kiribati 27 161 🇧🇼 Botswana 27 162 🇧🇿 Belize 27 163 🇧🇴 Bolivia 27 164 🇩🇯 Djibouti 26 165 🇱🇾 Libya 26 166 🇹🇴 Tonga 26 167 🇵🇭 Philippines 26 168 🇭🇳 Honduras 26 169 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 26 170 🇱🇦 Laos 25 171 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 25 172 🇯🇴 Jordan 25 173 🇭🇹 Haiti 25 174 🇬🇹 Guatemala 25 175 🇸🇿 Eswatini 25 176 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 25 177 🇪🇬 Egypt 24 178 🇸🇾 Syria 24 179 🇱🇸 Lesotho 24 180 🇵🇰 Pakistan 23 181 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 23 182 🇳🇦 Namibia 23 183 🇰🇲 Comoros 23 184 🇮🇶 Iraq 22 185 🇲🇷 Mauritania 22 186 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 22 187 🇬🇦 Gabon 22 188 🇾🇪 Yemen 22 189 🇵🇸 West Bank 22 190 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 22 191 🇬🇭 Ghana 21 192 🇪🇷 Eritrea 21 193 🇲🇬 Madagascar 21 194 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 21 195 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 21 196 🇰🇪 Kenya 21 197 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe 21 198 🇷🇼 Rwanda 21 199 🇹🇬 Togo 21 200 🇨🇬 Congo 21 201 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 21 202 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 20 203 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 20 204 🇲🇼 Malawi 20 205 🇬🇲 Gambia 20 206 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 20 207 🇱🇷 Liberia 20 208 🇵🇸 Gaza 20 209 🇬🇳 Guinea 19 210 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 19 211 🇳🇬 Nigeria 19 212 🇸🇩 Sudan 19 213 🇸🇳 Senegal 19 214 🇹🇿 Tanzania 19 215 🇸🇴 Somalia 19 216 🇨🇲 Cameroon 19 217 🇸🇸 South Sudan 19 218 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 19 219 🇿🇲 Zambia 18 220 🇧🇮 Burundi 18 221 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 18 222 🇲🇿 Mozambique 17 223 🇧🇯 Benin 17 224 🇨🇩 DRC 17 225 🇹🇩 Chad 17 226 🇲🇱 Mali 16 227 🇦🇴 Angola 16 228 🇺🇬 Uganda 16 229 🇳🇪 Niger 15

Note: Figures rounded.

Meanwhile, the presence of six European nations on the oldest countries list is a quick insight into the continent’s changing demographic. The UN estimates that one in four Europeans are currently aged 60 and over.

Conversely, many countries in Africa have low life expectancies and high birth rates. This results in the opposite phenomenon: lower median ages.

A low median age also has its own concerns. A higher proportion of children and adolescents can strain the education infrastructure. Without enough job growth, underemployment and unemployment can rise.

However, if managed well, low median ages can lead to a demographic dividend, where the workforce temporarily grows faster than the dependent population, increasing per capita income.