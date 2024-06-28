Tractor Supply Nukes DEI To Prevent Itself From Being 'Bud Light'd' By Conservatives

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Robby Starbuck conducted an intensive three-week investigation into Tractor Supply, revealing and sharing on X how the US retailer, known for selling farm goods to rural Americans (mainly freedom-loving Republicans), has been donating to woke radical leftist causes that do not resonate with its customer base. The retailer, in response, abruptly scrapped its climate targets and diversity, equity, and inclusion fantasies late Thursday, preventing itself from getting 'Bud Light'd' by its customer base.

Tractor Supply gave $100,000 to an activist group that "worked around the clock" to stop deportations during the Trump presidency.



The group is Conexion Americas'. Their founder also previously headed the National Council of La Raza which got $2+ Million from George Soros.



How… pic.twitter.com/vtr2a2HbfP — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 26, 2024

"We have heard from customers that we have disappointed them. We have taken this feedback to heart," Tractor Supply wrote in a statement posted on X.

From now on, the retailer claims it will retire its woke activism by nuking its DEI objectives and, instead, focus on actual and legitimate causes such as "ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor..."

No longer submit data to the Human Rights Campaign.

Refocus our Team Member Engagement Groups on mentoring, networking and supporting the business.

Further focus on rural America priorities including ag education, animal welfare, veteran causes and being a good neighbor and stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities like Pride festivals and voting campaigns.

We will review and consider revising our current DEI goals while still ensuring a respectful environment.

Withdraw our data on emissions and focus on our land and water conservation efforts.

Statement from Tractor Supply pic.twitter.com/ZMweR8JVuy — Tractor Supply (@TractorSupply) June 27, 2024

Following the Tractor Supply statement, Starbuck wrote on X, "This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime."

He continued, "I want to give a special thanks to all of my monthly subscribers on @X . You fund our research, films and reporting. We couldn't do it without you. If you're not subscribed but see the value in our work, go click subscribe on my X page to join the team so we can restore sanity together."

After 3 weeks of researching and reporting on @TractorSupply going woke, they responded with the most dramatic policy reversal I’ve ever seen.



This is a massive victory for sanity and the single biggest boycott win of our lifetime.



My reaction and strategy going forward ⬇️



I… pic.twitter.com/AIRgcaoDyp — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 28, 2024

A slew of mega-corporations and universities have already reversed course in their leftist activism as the anti-DEI tide rises.

Consulting firm Farient Advisors told Bloomberg that more than 50 companies, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Johnson & Johnson, Best Buy, and many others, have "removed or de-emphasized DEI when setting executive pay."

Earlier this year, we explained, "Both the DEI and ESG gravy trains on Wall Street are finally coming to an unceremonious end."

And more recently pointed out, "DEI was doomed to fail, and corporations have been quickly scrambling to abandon mindless and profitless diversity programs with Marxist roots."

Data from AlphaSense shows "DEI" mentions on earnings calls collapsed in recent quarters.

In January, Johnny Taylor, president of the Society for Human Resource Management, told Axios that corporate executives are fed up with DEI.

"The backlash is real. And I mean, in ways that I've actually never seen it before," Taylor said, adding, "CEOs are literally putting the brakes on this DE&I work that was running strong" since George Floyd's murder in early 2020. And why is that? The answer is here...

Boeing has figured out this the hard way...

Returning to Starbuck's anti-DEI campaign, here's what X users are saying about Tractor Supply's about-face:

This is what boycott panic smells like — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 27, 2024

Wow, Tractor Supply realizes its whole customer base are conservatives and they have completely abandoned DEI. I love it. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 27, 2024

Go Woke Go Broke! Soon every company will learn! Ask a farmer how many sexes are there! Or try milking a bull — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) June 27, 2024

Wow. Incredible. All thanks to @robbystarbuck and free speech on X. We will get rid of DEI one company at a time 👏🔥 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2024