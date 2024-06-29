Maduro Vs US Election Interference: A Battle For Venezuela’s Future

With upcoming elections scheduled for July 28, the United States is working overtime to dislodge the socialist government of Nicolás Maduro. Ten individuals are vying for the position, including nine in opposition to Maduro, who heads a coalition of 13 leftist groups. Washington, though, has made clear that its preferred candidate is 74-year-old retired diplomat …



Read More...