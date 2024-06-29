WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Special Debate Edition)

President Joe Biden, 81, attempted to debate Donald Trump on Thursday. Given the fact that Democrats are now openly speculating about replacing Biden as the party's nominee, it's fair to say the president failed to reassure voters that he is fit to serve another four years in office. Alas, he does not seem very open to the idea of dropping out for the good of the country. The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Special Debate Edition) appeared first on .



