Democrat Party Cover-Up Exposed After Biden Debacle

June 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

For five years, honest political commentators have been pointing out the obvious decline of Joe Biden. Physically, he has fallen off his bike, on stage, and on the stairs of Air Force One numerous times. These incidents became so much of a concern that Biden started using the “baby stairs” to enter Air Force One to limit the potential for an accident.

President Biden no longer walks with confidence but shuffles his feet. He started using special shoes to help him stay upright. However, after the debate on Thursday night, his wife had to make sure he did not fall, so she assisted him as he gingerly descended a few stairs from the CNN stage.

Yet, whatever physical decline he has suffered is minimal compared to the massive mental deterioration that has occurred. Comparing his performance in the 2012 vice presidential debate to the debate on Thursday night shows that Biden is a shell of his former self. He was always a blowhard and a liar, but the Biden of 2024 cannot clearly communicate any message.

On Thursday night, he was hard to hear due to his hoarse voice, supposedly due to a cold. He often lost his train of thought and repeated the phrase “the idea” constantly. For example, in reference to the January 6 prisoners, Biden claimed “The idea that they didn’t kill somebody, just went in and broke down doors, broke the windows, occupied offices, turned over desks, turned over statutes — the idea that those people are patriots, come on!”

Yes, this is reminiscent of other Biden catchphrases, “Come on man,” or “No Joke,” or “Don’t Jump.” As Biden descends into mental incompetence and repeated phrases, his mistakes and lies become more frequent and embarrassing.

In the debate on Thursday night, Biden gave the worst performance of any presidential candidate in modern American history. No other televised presidential debate performance comes close to Biden’s humiliation.

When he was not incoherent or repeating himself, Biden looked bewildered with his mouth agape. He looked older than 81 years of age, it was truly pathetic and terrifying to Americans who understand the immense power of the presidency.

Nonetheless, this televised collapse was no surprise to Americans who watched Biden “in action” during his term as President. It did expose the “Liars’ Club” of corrupt Democrat politicians, dishonest journalists, disgraceful celebrities, and shameful leftwing consultants and pollsters who vouched for the mental acuity of Joe Biden.

A multitude of these political hacks claimed that Biden was, actually “a political Einstein” with an amazing command of the facts and a brilliant mind.

Who can forget the impeached Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas asserting on Meet the Press a few months ago that “The most difficult part about a meeting with President Biden is preparing for it because he is sharp, intensely probing and detail-oriented and focused.”

Not to be outdone, on the same program, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a national co-chair of his reelection campaign, blasted questions about his mental condition as “just a bucket of B.S.” He claimed that he was a Biden expert, “knowing him for 30 years,” and because of this history, “I’m telling you, this guy is tough. He’s smart. He’s on his game.”

What game, Mitch Landrieu? It should be “bingo” at an assisted living facility.

The political games being played by Democrats could cause a catastrophe for our nation and the world. It is truly frightening to consider that this mentally incompetent man is Commander-in-Chief, responsible for our nuclear arsenal and our military forces.

It is alarming to consider the potential disasters that a man in Biden’s condition could create. For example, Biden could very well move our country into a world war or carelessly start a nuclear conflict that could end human civilization.

From the beginning of his presidency, Biden has not been mentally competent for the most rigorous and powerful position in the world. His handlers knew it, the media knew it, Democrats knew it, and, sadly, Republicans knew it as well.

Starting in January of 2021, Republicans in Congress should have demanded that Biden submit to a mental competency test or be subjected to removal via the 25th Amendment. Sadly, only one Republican Congressman, U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas, has consistently raised the issue of Biden’s mental incompetence.

Jackson is qualified to discuss the issue for he served as the White House Physician for Presidents Obama and Trump. After the debate on Thursday night, he told the New York Post that Biden is suffering from “cognitive disease.” He noted this debilitating condition is a “national security issue.” Jackson said, “As an American, I think he needs to step down and he needs to be immediately removed from office.”

Jackson said that Biden no longer needs a mental competency test because the debate was “in front of millions of viewers and he failed miserably.”

Jackson’s fellow Republican Congressman from Texas, Chip Roy, is calling for the 25th Amendment to be utilized and for Biden to exit the White House. Roy posted on social media that he filed a “resolution to urge VP Harris to convene the Cabinet and declare President Biden unable to carry out his duties as Commander-in-Chief.”

When such a declaration, with the approval of at least 50% of the cabinet, is sent to Congress, the Vice President automatically becomes acting President.

This would give the nation another disaster, Acting President Kamala Harris. As U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY) said on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Harris “would be worse than Joe Biden.”

He said the removal of the President would require “the President’s own Cabinet pulling the plug there, and…these are the people who have been complicit in covering up what we all saw on the debate stage on Thursday night.”

After years of lying about the “sharp” Joe Biden, Democrats received their just deserts after the CNN debate. The political fallout from their lies is just beginning.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com

