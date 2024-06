Dems Stick With Biden As It Would Be A Real Pain To Reprint These Ballots They Already Filled Out

June 30, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Despite a significant majority of the nation now believing President Biden mentally unfit for office, the Democratic Party has decided to stay with Biden as its nominee as it would be a huge pain to reprint the tens of thousands of ballots they already filled out.



Read More...