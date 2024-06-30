For Pascal, It’s No Mystery

June 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Morris Bishop, the man who arranged for Vladimir Nabokov's job at Cornell, and eventually became his best friend, begins his biography of Blaise Pascal by writing, "Blaise Pascal was, simply, one of the greatest men that have ever lived." The abbé Jean Steinman, in his 1954 study of Pascal, claimed that "outside the Bible there is no book that I have read more assiduously than the Pensées," adding that "I read and re-read the Provincial Letters, amused at seeing them come to life under my own eyes. I made a habit of re-reading them almost every year in order to cleanse my mind with a dose of irony." Scientist, inventor, theologian, master polemicist, inventive prose stylist, Blaise Pascal (1623-1662) was one of the most extraordinary intellectual figures of the 17th, or for the matter of any other, century.



