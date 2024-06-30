France: ‘A Future For White Children’ Means Prison

June 30, 2024 | Tags: France

Pierre-Nicolas Nups of the Party of France released an election poster that translates to: 'Let's Give White Children a Future’ and shows an image of a cute blond-haired, blue-eyed boy. He is now facing prosecution for a hate crime. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble X | VK | Gab | Telegram | Instagram Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetvor subscribestar.com/redice or redicetv.locals.com. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2500 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse…



Read More...