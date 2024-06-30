Joe Biden’s Bad Weekend

For a short time on Friday, the Biden campaign appeared ready to turn the page from its 81-year-old leader's horrific debate performance against former president Donald Trump. A speech from Joe Biden in North Carolina prompted positive reviews in the New York Times, the campaign announced $14 million in post-debate fundraising, and prominent Democratic leaders—including Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer—publicly defended the president. The next 48 hours, however, indicated they won't be able to move on so fast.



