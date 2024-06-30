“Uniform educational standards” government-controlled homeschooling

Have you heard about a recent article over at Scientific American? Children Deserve Uniform Standards in Homeschooling is the title. The push in the article is a list of claims about how bad homeschooling is. We are told (with little more than anecdotal evidence, if that) of the many dangers of homeschooling. Of course, the writer doesn’t actually compare those so-called perils to the known perils of government-run, taxpayer-funded schools. That is, what most of us call “public schools.” (And what we prefer to call, with full transparency, “government-ruined and theft-funded” schools: including charter schools.)

Scientific American is a horrible example of “political science.” Not the science of understanding and teaching about politics and government. Rather, so-called “science” replaces real science with politically-correct teachings and “finding” and “conclusions.” (We associate that with the Soviets and Lysenko, but it has existed for millennia. Consider the Papacy’s trial of Galileo.)

It is not really a surprise to find SA pushing this. Especially since COVID, millions of American parents are finding alternatives to GRTF schools: more each quarter. The educational establishment is beleaguered and fears loss of power and money.

Having homeschooled two men (boys at the time) and now assisting in homeschooling three grandchildren (with more to follow), we know a little bit about homeschooling. Good and bad. Indeed, several of the writers here at TPOL were home-schooled. We know many others, from atheists to fundamentalist christians, who have homeschooled and are the products of it. As you might guess, we’ve had a few things to say about the alleged perils of homeschooling.

Compared to the federally-dictated, politically-abused, money-driven mess in the public schools, the perils certainly don’t compare to either Pauline’s perils or what children face daily in most public schools. Government-run, tax-funded schools are more than worthless: they are actively damaging their inmates. Not only do they fail to teach what humans – and what Americans – should know, they teach all kinds of things which are false, damaging, and intended to make monsters out of the children.

And more and more seem to be succeeding in doing so.

Yes, there are homeschooling parents who do a poor job of teaching their children. Who teach them bad things – facts that are not facts, bad attitudes. And exactly how is that worse than GRTF schools?

We could go for thousands of words explaining the evils of public schooling. And how home schooling is better. And how real “science” – that is, using the scientific method to gather data and analyze it – shows that to be the case. The pushers of government control over homeschooling (as well as private and GRTF schools) would scream that “the science” shows how it must be done.

Right.

How many of us have developed serious skepticism toward anything that holds itself up as “the science” in any way in the 21st Century? Scientific American seems determined to push the technocratic concept: science is whatever the elite say it is, and because we are “scientists” we are the elite. “Bow down, you peons and dogs – obey your masters!”

Although that is their attitude, fortunately, it isn’t quite as easy as that. They have to convince Congress – or at least the staffers and the bureaucrats – that this is really science. But as we know, that is pretty easy to do. The beer flu, global warming, transgenderism, and all the rest show that.

And they might be able to do that in some States, as well. California. Massachusetts. Washington. And others. The legislatures, the bureaucrats, and the local school district authorities would love that. Just the job opportunities make them slaver.

So be prepared. Prepared to fight this in the public forum. In the legislative lobbies and town halls and cracker barrels. In the courts. And ultimately, if you truly love your children and grandchildren – and liberty – by resisting government.

The future is at stake. Choose you this day.



Read More...