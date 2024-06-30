Watch: Chinese Rocket Static-Fire Test Goes Horribly Wrong

Beijing Tianbing Technology Co., also known as Space Pioneer, suffered a catastrophic failure on Sunday during a static-fire test of the first stage of its Tianlong-3 launch vehicle at a testing facility in the Henan Province.

"The first stage of its Tianlong-3 rocket under development had detached from its launch pad during a test due to structural failure and landed in a hilly area of the city of Gongyi in central China," Reuters reported.

Space Pioneer's two-stage Tianlong-3 ("Sky Dragon 3") is a partly reusable rocket that is under development to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX. Tianlong-3 is comparable to SpaceX's Falcon 9.

Footage uploaded on X shows the Tianlong-3's first stage detached from the test bench due to structural failure and soared into the sky, only to come back and crash down to Earth, igniting in a massive fireball about a mile away from the launch facility.

The Tianlong-3 spacecraft of the Chinese private aviation manufacturer Space Pioneer malfunctioned after it was launched during the test in Gongyi city of Henan Province, and fell back to the ground, causing a huge explosion. pic.twitter.com/5MOkx3YPLi — War Intel (@warintel4u) June 30, 2024

"Space Pioneer was conducting its test as a buildup to an orbital launch of the Tianlong-3, which is benchmarked against the SpaceX Falcon 9, in the coming months," according to Space News, adding, "The company announced earlier this month that it has secured $207 million in new funding."

Meanwhile, SpaceX continues to dominate the industry with its reusable rockets.

Data from BryceTech shows that Musk's rocket company launched an impressive 525 spacecraft (mainly Starlink satellites) in the first quarter of 2024 - more than any other rocket company or nation.

Musk is quite literally America's rocket program: SpaceX launched about 429,125 kg of spacecraft upmass in the first quarter, significantly outpacing China's rocket program (China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation), which launched a measly 29,426 kg.

It's not just China struggling to compete with SpaceX's reusable rockets (read: "SpaceX Leads Reusable Rocket Race, While China Continues Crashing Boosters To Earth") . Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is also lagging behind.