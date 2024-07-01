Biden Admin Flying Migrants Deported by Trump Back Into the US

July 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is flying previously deported Cameroonians back into the United States and scattering them across the country, according to interviews with Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and internal agency memos reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Biden Admin Flying Migrants Deported by Trump Back Into the US appeared first on .



Read More...