Brickbat: Gone to the Dogs

A grand jury in Hall County, Georgia, has indicted county Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard on 24 felony counts—13 counts of false statements and writings, and 11 counts of theft by taking. Woodard is accused of spending nearly $4,200 of taxpayer money on herself and family members, including using funds to have her dog cremated.

