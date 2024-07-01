Covid Injections Cause Neurological Disease Followed by Death, Study Finds

July 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(Natural News)—Young adults between the ages of 15 and 44 are experiencing more neurological disease than ever before in our nation’s history. And data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines” as the culprit.

Phinance Technologies put together a study using this CDC data showing a sharp rise in neurological disease-induced death within this age group that started in 2020. Conditions like Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis that are commonly associated with vaccination suddenly started afflicting the 15-44 age group, many from which were forced to get injected for COVID in order to work or attend school.

The pre-print study paints what Great Game India described as “a troubling picture of the neurological health landscape in the U.S.” It shows a clear uptick in mortality from neurological illness right around the time that Operation Warp Speed was launched by the Trump regime.

Ed Dowd, a former Wall Street guru who is now a principal at Phinance, said “the results show a clear break from the prior historical trend in death rates from neurological diseases.”

US – Trends in Death Rates from Neurological Diseases, Ages 15-44 Our results show that the excess UC (Underlying Cause) death rates from neurological diseases for individuals aged 15 to 44 age were 4.4% (Z-Score 4.9) in 2020, then rose to 10.0% (Z-Score 11.1) in 2021,… pic.twitter.com/HYA4wHtZ9S — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) June 20, 2024

(Related: Did you catch the new report from House investigators showing that Tony Fauci and other NIH officials lied to journalists about gain-of-function research?)

Get shot, die early

For their research, Phinance’s Carlos Alegria and Yuri Nunes looked at neurological disease-related mortality across all age groups, and from 2000 to 2023. They specifically distinguished between deaths where neurological illnesses were the underlying cause (UC) and deaths where neurological illnesses were indicated as one of several causes (MC) based on death certificates. They then compared mortality rates to a baseline in order to come up with excess deaths.

In 2020 before the so-called “vaccines” were unleashed but after the COVID bioweapon was in full circulation, deaths caused by neurological disease increased by 4.4 percent. In 2021, the year of the shots, the same types of deaths jumped by another 10 percent.

The year 2022 was not much better with a 9.9 percent increase in deaths caused by neurological disease, followed by another 8.1 percent increase in 2023. Since 2024 is still ongoing, that data will not be available until next year.

Even after removing deaths where an alleged COVID infection was reported, the team calculated a clear and noteworthy increase in neurological disease-caused deaths among 15s to 44s.

“The strength of the statistical significance of the excess deaths from neurological diseases was very high, being considered extreme events, indicating a clear change from the prior 2010-2019 trend,” Phinance said about the findings.

It should also be noted that the world changed dramatically during the “pandemic” in ways that probably aggravated underlying neurological vulnerabilities in some.

The Phinance team explained that perhaps the modest 2020 increase in neurological disease-caused deaths was because of “health effects related to the pandemic management measures such as lockdowns and lack of medical care, or other related factors such as stress, less exercise, worse food habits, or under-diagnosed COVID-19 itself, or related side effects.” But what about after that? Here is what they had to say:

“The acceleration in excess death rates from neurological diseases in 2021, 2022 and 2023 is more difficult to explain due to COVID-19 on its own. Given the case studies of neurological adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination cited in the literature, one possible factor could be adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, one must also account for the possibility of continuous COVID-19 infections or Long COVID.”

The COVID jab agenda never would have been possible without Operation Warp Speed. Learn more at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

The post Covid Injections Cause Neurological Disease Followed by Death, Study Finds appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...