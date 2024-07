DC Gulag Bodycam Video Confirms J6 Prisoner Was Pepper-Sprayed in the Face Twice, Raising ‘Serious Questions and Concerns’

July 1, 2024 | Tags: News

An employee with the D.C. Central Detention Facility (DOC), better known as the D.C. Gulag, pepper-sprayed a January 6 prisoner in the face twice in […]

Source



Read More...