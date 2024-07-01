Nazgul rule on The Donald and immunity

July 1, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

And everyone is confused and even angry.

As announced today (Monday, 1 JUL 2024), the SCOTUS ruled 6-3 today on the Jack Smith prosecution against The Donald for his instigation of events on 6 JAN 2021. “The nature of presidential power entitles a former president to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority,” the court rules.

Gee! Situation normal, all fouled up! (SNAFU!) Were the actions Smith is trying to convict Trump on “official acts” by a sitting president as granted by the US Constitution? It goes back to the lower court to decide.

But Trumpistas, and Biden-fearers, herald this as a major victory for Trump as it delays most further court action on the case until after the election in November. (Just four months away.) This idea of unqualified immunity for all actions with Constitutional authority might excite many people. But lovers of liberty see it as yet another reason to take away power – as much as possible! – from government in general, DC in particular, and especially the chief executive officer of that mess.

Meanwhile, we have the NY conviction on 34 or 35 charges of committing heinous criminal business record actions. Which so far does not seem to have put off many people willing to vote for him in November.

In context, Uncle Joe’s behavior during the debate (first? last? only?) last week has a lot of people worried: did they forget to give him whatever drug cocktail he needs to function? Did they want him to blow it? What else?

But meanwhile, the entire buzz today is about what will happen as a result of this decision. Several of us think that the Nine Nazgul have demonstrated extreme caution – even cowardice. Others say that all they have done is state what is readily obvious to the most causal reader of the Constitution. Whatever their motive, whatever their analysis and horse-trading, they have almost certainly elevated the potential for a constitutional crisis. Even a true civil war for control of DC and the Fifty States – and indeed, even the world and much of our solar system.



Read More...