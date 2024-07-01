Nearly 90,000 People Fled J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois Between 2021 and 2022, Taking Billions in Income With Them

July 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

More than 87,000 people fled Illinois between 2021 and 2022, causing the state to lose nearly $10 billion in income, according to the most recent IRS data. Governor J.B. Pritzker (D.) denies that Illinois is suffering from population loss.



