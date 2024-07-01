Ruben Gallego Ad Features Sheriff Who Likened Border Agents to Nazi Secret Police

Arizona Senate candidate Ruben Gallego's (D.) latest effort to rebrand himself as a border hawk is a campaign ad that features an Arizona sheriff who supports "porous" borders and has compared federal immigration agents to Nazi secret police.



