They Forgot That The Love That Fulfills The Law Also Condemns Their Abominable Pride
July 1, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“How ridiculous to overlook judgment because of kindness, then love wounds itself by killing justice.” -Charles Spurgeon Last weekend, I saw someone who had posted a pride flag (Pride goeth before destruction; Proverbs 16:18) that said, “Love is the law.” Of course, not realizing that the rainbow that the Lord gave to His people as …
