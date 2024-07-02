Alvin Bragg’s Team Agrees to Delay Sentencing in the Trump Trial Following SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

July 2, 2024

(DCNF)—Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office agreed on Tuesday to delay former President Donald Trump’s sentencing, The New York Times reported.

A Manhattan jury convicted Trump May 30 on 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. Bragg’s office agreed to a request to delay the sentencing in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling that found presidents have immunity from prosecution for “official acts” taken in office, but called the motion by Trump’s attorneys meritless, according to the NYT.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion,” Joshua Steinglass, an assistant district attorney, wrote in response, according to the NYT.

Bragg's case against Trump now crumbling: Manhattan Prosecutors Agree to Delay Trump’s Sentencing "Although the Manhattan case does not center on Mr. Trump’s presidency or official acts — but rather personal activity during his campaign — his lawyers argued on Monday that… — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) July 2, 2024

Trump’s team wrote to New York Judge Juan Merchan after the Supreme Court ruling and asked permission to file a motion to set aside the verdict, the NYT reported. His sentencing was scheduled for July 11, four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump’s attorney proposed filing their court documents July 10, and Bragg’s team said it would respond two weeks later, the NYT reported. Merchan has not agreed to the new schedule.

