Biden’s Climate Crackdown on Heavy-Duty Trucks Will Threaten Food Production, Republicans Warn

July 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A coalition of more than 150 House and Senate Republicans are calling on the Biden administration to withdraw a slate of environmental regulations targeting heavy-duty trucks, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. The post Biden’s Climate Crackdown on Heavy-Duty Trucks Will Threaten Food Production, Republicans Warn appeared first on .



Read More...