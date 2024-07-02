CA Dem Dave Min: ‘Black And Brown’ Business Owners ‘Very Clearly Unsophisticated’ About Financial Matters

July 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California Democrat Dave Min, who is vying in a tight swing district race to replace Rep. Katie Porter (D.), on Monday called "black and brown" business owners of California "very clearly unsophisticated" in dealing with financial lenders. The post CA Dem Dave Min: ‘Black And Brown’ Business Owners ‘Very Clearly Unsophisticated’ About Financial Matters appeared first on .



Read More...