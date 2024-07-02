Celebrate freedom?

A Rapid City Journal headline today told us to “celebrate freedom: fireworks, festivities abound for July 4” and as usual, we here at TPOL recognize that the actual day that the Continental Congress voted to secede from the United Kingdom and the British Empire was on 2 July 1776. That is, 248 years ago today.

Yes, we know (from bitter experience) that the work isn’t done until the paperwork is completed. Hence, the 4th of July.

But even then, it was still a hard seven-year-long slog of blood, deprivation, and sacrifice of treasure – and liberty – before the Thirteen States truly were free. And in the eyes of many (such as our friend and comrade Boston T Party), just four more years before much of that freedom (and even more liberty) was bartered away for the sake of security. The US Constitution was drafted and ultimately ratified to replace the significantly greater liberty, freedom, and risks, of the Confederation.

But today, should we celebrate liberty, enjoy and rejoice in freedom?

Many fellow lovers of liberty and many libertarians (big L and little l) do not do so, and do not want to. They point out (correctly) how much liberty, how much freedom, we have lost in 248 years.

But we must remember that overall, we did not join the likes of revolutionary France or post-Czarist Russia or the Israelites in the times of the Judges. We lost much, but we kept far more than most people through history. Right up to now. Count our blessings of liberty. Even while we recognize how much we’ve lost, and how hard we must work to regain them.

Up until a few years ago, many pointed out that the people of Great Britain and Canada, our cousins and neighbors, seemed to have more freedom remaining than we did. Despite the sacrifices of our ancestors. (Of course yesterday was Canada Day, 1 July, also known as Confederation Day and Dominion Day) honoring the creation of the modern Dominion of Canada by an Act of [British] Parliament in 1870, 154 years ago.) But that was before Canada became the Woke tyranny of Baby Trudeau and the House of Commons in Ottawa. Before liberty of most of the provinces was sold out to Quebec. Before hurt feelings trumped liberty – freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and so much more. And before, under the misguided reign of Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom sank into the torpor and denial of fundamental human rights that it “enjoys” today.

A situation that these Fifty States is sliding deeper into, courtesy not just of demagogues such as Obummer and Uncle Joe, but other self-serving and greedy leaders. Such as Bush I and Bush II, and yes, even The Donald. From 1787 on, despite our ideals and vision – and tremendous sacrifices – the American people overall have surrendered liberty for a dubious security and safety.

But can we answer the question “should we celebrate freedom, should we honor liberty” today and even on Thursday? Yes, we can, and we should! Not everything here in the States – or in the world – is sliding into absolute, totalitarian, tyranny. We see bright spots. Sometimes from the most unusual places. Who would have thought that the Nine Nazgul (well, 6 to 3) would issue a ruling that stands a good chance of liberating American people and States from the chains of the “administrative state.” Who would have thought that more and more counties and even municipalities would reject the tyrannical enactments of their own State’s legislature in places like Colorado and California.

And we can look at the past: many in 1776 and over the next few years celebrated Independence Day despite the fact that said independence was still not real, but only fought for. The children of Israel in Egypt celebrated that first Passover despite the fact that they had not yet been delivered from captivity (slavery) in Egypt – and would be in the Promised Land for 40 years!

And we can count our blessings, which are not so meager as we sometimes make them out to be. As well as work harder to tear away our chains once again. We must remember in this perhaps-misnamed Anno Libertatus (Year of Liberty) the 249th, that we did it once. And we can do it again.



