Checkmate: Dem Leaders Write ‘I Hereby Resign From The Presidency, No Takebacks’ On Biden’s Teleprompter

July 2, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In an ingenious political stratagem, Democrat higher-ups recently maneuvered Biden into resigning from the presidency by displaying "I hereby resign from the presidency, no takebacks" on his teleprompter.



Read More...