DOE Poised To Dole Out $400 Million to Energy Company on Brink of Financial Collapse—After Evading Tariffs on Chinese Imports

July 2, 2024   |   Tags:

The Department of Energy is set to give a $400 million loan to a financially troubled battery company that admitted to defrauding the federal government in 2022, according to court records. The post DOE Poised To Dole Out $400 Million to Energy Company on Brink of Financial Collapse—After Evading Tariffs on Chinese Imports appeared first on .


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x