Jihad Terrorist Handbook to be Taught at Brooklyn Community Center

The indoctrination, inculcation and abuse of children to hate and kill that we see in Islamic countries is here. In Gaza Strip Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, Children Perform Military-Style Drills, Celebrate the Future Surrender of Israeli Soldiers, Final Liberation of Palestine #Palestinians #Gaza #child_indoctrination pic.twitter.com/tvCAYqJBYk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 28, 2023 Nothing to see here! Just …



Read More...