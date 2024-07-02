Jihad Terrorist Handbook to be Taught at Brooklyn Community Center

July 2, 2024   |   Tags: ,
The indoctrination, inculcation and abuse of children to hate and kill that we see in Islamic countries is here. In Gaza Strip Kindergarten Graduation Ceremony, Children Perform Military-Style Drills, Celebrate the Future Surrender of Israeli Soldiers, Final Liberation of Palestine #Palestinians #Gaza #child_indoctrination pic.twitter.com/tvCAYqJBYk — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 28, 2023 Nothing to see here! Just …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x