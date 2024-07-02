The Supreme Court Makes the President a Dictator for Life
July 2, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“The relationship between the President and the people he serves has shifted irrevocably. In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”—Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissenting in Trump v. United States The U.S. Supreme Court has made it official: the president of the United States can now literally get away with murder. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments