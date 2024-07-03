A Drive-By History Of America’s Freedom Documents: Declaration of the Causes & Necessity of Taking Up Arms (Video)

July 3, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
In this episode, we continue our journey through America’s historical documents and we arrive at the date July 6, 1775 and the Declaration of the Causes & Necessity of Taking Up Arms written by John Dickinson with a small contribution by Thomas Jefferson. USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE $$$ https://healingfortheages.com/ Articles, links and bonus …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x