Bidenomics: Man Sparks Internet Outrage After Paying $9.35 For A Diet Coke At Six Flags

Just when you've thought you've seen the worst, most egregious examples of inflation rearing its head, we give you: Six Flags.

The theme park was in the news this week after a customer went viral for spending $9 for a single Diet Coke at the park's concessions, as was reported by DailyDot.

Guyset (@theguyset) posted a viral video on TikTok expressing shock over paying $9.35 for a Diet Coke at Six Flags, showing his receipt as proof. Despite the high price, he bought it. He noted in the caption that both he and the cashier were stunned by the cost.

Other TikTokers shared similar experiences of high prices at amusement parks, concerts, and airports. One user recalled paying $12 for M&Ms at a concert, while another mentioned spending $15 on a small bag of jerky at an airport.

Many users shared their outrage over Six Flags' prices. One mentioned paying $10 for a bottle of water, while another noted that at Kings Dominion, a slice of pizza and a breadstick cost $17.

A TikToker highlighted similar issues at other parks, citing an $85 bill for 2 hotdogs, 2 slices of pizza, and 3 drinks at Sesame Place for a family of four.

To emphasize the price difference, one user pointed out spending just $4.48 for three 2-liter bottles at a grocery store. Another suggested a hack for staying hydrated at theme parks: buy refillable cups or get a membership that includes refills.

In the comments section, people also lamented the price of items at places like airports. Recall last week we just wrote that Philadelphia's airport had caused an "outrage" after slapping a hidden 3% surcharge on all concession items.

According to the report the surcharge is “to offset the employee wages and benefits” that must be paid to airport workers, but none of the money actually goes to employees.

View From The Wing then asks the astute question: "You might ask, why allow vendors to charge people more than the marked prices, instead of just raising prices?"

And you already know the answer, right? It's because the airport doesn't let them raise prices, stating that “operators are only permitted to charge up to 15% more than a comparable street-side unit”.

What's Six Flags' excuse?