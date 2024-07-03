Freedom for the 4th Flash Sale – Long-Term Storage Steaks

Prepper All-Naturals generally only has two sales per year. As a veteran-owned company, they celebrate Memorial Day and Veterans Day with big discounts for the days leading up to and including the holidays.

2024 is different. Americans desperately need a break… as many of them as we can get. This is why Prepper All-Naturals is holding an unprecedented “Freedom for the Fourth Flash Sale” to celebrate Independence Day.

July 3rd and 4th only, all of their premium long-term storage beef products come with a 35% discount with promo code “freedom35“. Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, Sirloin, all on sale, including the popular 4-packs and 10-packs.

Our readers can take advantage of this very limited offering until midnight, July 5th. When the fireworks are done and we finish honoring our great nation, so too will this special disappear. Visit Prepper All-Naturals today.

