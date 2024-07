Kids’ Soccer Coach Unveils New Play Where Entire Team Chases The Ball And Kicks It At The Same Time

July 3, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SMYRNA, GA — In a historic sports milestone sure to be chronicled in generations to come, a local kids' soccer coach unveiled a new play where the entire team chases the ball and kicks it at the same time.



