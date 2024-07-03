Louisiana: Imam prays ‘Oh Allah, annihilate the Jews and the Chris…Oh Allah, count them, kill them one by one’ (Video)

It is consistently astounding that hatred and incitement of this kind is preached openly and yet gets no media attention, as Muslims are one of the establishment media’s protected groups. “Lafayette, Louisiana Imam At Friday Sermon: ‘Oh Allah, Annihilate The Jews And The Christians… Their Helpers, Kill Them One By One, Do Not Spare A …



Read More...