New Claims Surface That The Lawless Are PREPARING CONCENTRATION CAMPS For Conservative “Dissidents” (Video)

Ye that put far away the evil day, and cause the seat of violence to come near… -Amos 6:3 I brought this up on Monday’s The Sons of Liberty radio to bring to my audience the story about secret facilities springing up in all 50 states, and how the talk of ‘reeducation’ of those not …



Read More...