Powerful Democratic Donors Begin Preparing for Biden Loss by Turning Their Attention Elsewhere: Report

July 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic battle against Republicans is shifting ground from the White House to Congress, according to a new report. Last week’s debate performance by President Joe Biden triggered a strong […] The post Powerful Democratic Donors Begin Preparing for Biden Loss by Turning Their Attention Elsewhere: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...