Putin & Xi Meet Again, Plot Countering US, While White House Consumed With Crisis Of Biden’s Decline

Putin & Xi Meet Again, Plot Countering US

In their second face-to-face meeting in as many months, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that "Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are in the best period of their history." Russian state media subsequently likened it to a golden age in relations.

The two are meeting once again at the annual session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which runs Wednesday through Thursday in the Kazakh capital of Astana. "Russia-China relations are on the highest level in history, and they are not aimed against anyone, we do not create blocs or unions, we just act in the interests of our nations," Putin stressed.

And Xi told Putin in brief opening remarks, "In the face of the turbulent international situation and external environment, the two sides should continue to uphold the original aspiration of friendship for generations to come."

Still, the reality is that the two are coming closer based ultimately on countering the US, while also vying for influence among other Central Asian SCO bloc countries, which includes the ex-Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Those are among the founding members alongside Russian and China, while India and Pakistan joined in 2017, and Iran was welcomed as the newest member last year.

Collectively the SCO countries account for some 20% of global GDP, and importantly many of them have remained uncooperative with US-led sanctions related to punishing Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

"I would like to recall that our countries were behind the creation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Putin continued in his remarks to Xi. He said the SCO has "strengthened its role as one of the key pillars of a fair multipolar world order."

The bloc is looking to expand in the coming years and decades, as currently over a dozen countries hold SCO dialogue-partner status, allowing them also to be observers at the summit. Belarus is a notable close ally of Russia's which is soon set to join. It too is under US and EU sanctions related to the war in Ukraine, given its close defense cooperation with Moscow.

Meanwhile there are reports that Xi told the conference that China is on the "right side of history" in Ukraine. This is not the first time he's said this phrase (for example, he also said it back in March of 2023), but it comes at a moment Ukraine's President Zelensky has been urging that China take a lead role in achieving ceasefire and peace.

Zelensky's office has reiterated this week, however, that the "value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground." China has long had its own Ukraine peace formula published, yet it has maintained that any legitimate international peace summit must include Russian representation to be impactful (the recent Swiss-hosted summit did not).