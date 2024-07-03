Revolutionary strategy and tactics – then and now

The term revolution and all its sister words and phrases are very often misunderstood. We get confused. The same word, revolution, is used to describe or name totally different events. Events, people and ideas are “revolutionary” – but in what way?

Examples? The American Revolution, the French Revolution, and the Russian Revolution: different reasons, different causes, and different results. Oh, there are similarities: war and fighting and blood all over, “new nations” or at least new regimes appearing as a result, and reams and reams (terabytes) of propaganda. But is it wrong to equate those three events or periods: they are too different. The people who were “revolutionaries” in those events appear to have been totally different in their objectives and how they acted upon success.

Today there are many people in the States who push for – or fear – a “Second American Revolution.” There are those who claim that Uncle Joe’s regime (Barack Obummer’s third term according to some) is a revolution. There are still others who argue for a revolution against this Tranzi “revolution.” And still others who are fifth and sixth or seventh general “revolutionaries” of various types: Communist, Socialist, and more.

Today, most of these wannabe revolutions use (or want to use) the Marxist tactics of division, indoctrination, deception, coercion, cancelation, subversion, and violence.

They also use constant repetition: repeating their propaganda messages over and over again, to new audiences and the same people.

And even the non-Marxist revolutionaries join the Marxists in their claim, “We’ll do it right this time, unlike all the previous attempts.”

Yeah, right.

Perhaps the true revolutionaries are those who believe that all human government is revolting – and therefore deserved to be the victim of a revolution: tearing down not the old or the new, but those things which are “contrary to nature and nature’s God” – the Creator.



Read More...