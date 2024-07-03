WATCH: Joe Biden Recites His ABCs (Vol. 3)

July 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Most journalists were shocked to realize that President Joe Biden, 81, is too cognitively impaired to serve as president for another four months, much less another four years. Not the Washington Free Beacon, which has been studiously documenting Biden's decline since 2022, compiling more than 100 volumes of weekly "senior moments." This is our third installment on Biden's alternative alphabet, highlighting the new and unusual words the president has invented while attempting to navigate the English language. Enjoy! The post WATCH: Joe Biden Recites His ABCs (Vol. 3) appeared first on .



Read More...