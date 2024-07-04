A Drive-By History Of America’s Freedom Documents: The Declaration Of Independence (Video)

In this episode, we’ll take a look at the Declaration of Independence, and also its preface, the Richard Henry Lee Resolution. USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE $$$ https://healingfortheages.com/ All The Prophets Were Pointing To The Front; Soldier Of The Cross; Soldier Of The Cross Bundle Leviticus 25:10; Isaiah 61:1; 2 Corinthians 3:17; Galatians 5:13 America’s Freedom …



Read More...