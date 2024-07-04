Best 300 Win Mag Ammo for Putting Venison in The Freezer

July 4, 2024 |

Known for its exceptional accuracy, flat trajectory, and hard-hitting kinetic energy, the 300 Winchester Magnum has proven to be one of the most versatile 30-caliber big game hunting cartridges on the market.

In this article we’ll share with you our top picks for the best 300 Win Mag ammo, and we will explain what you should look for when purchasing ammo for your favorite bolt action 300 Win Mag rifle.

However, if you can’t wait, the best overall 300 Win Mag ammo is Federal Premium 180 gr TSX as it offers exceptional terminal ballistic performance, is extremely consistent, and is suitable for whitetail and elk.

If you’re new to the 300 Win Mag and aren’t sure what kind of rifle ammo you need, I’d highly recommend you read through our buyer’s guide by clicking HERE. However, if you just want to get to our top ammo picks for 300 Win Mag, keep reading.

Now I bet you’re ready to hit the range, so let’s get to the list!

Best 300 Win Mag Ammo Selections

1) Federal Premium 180 gr TSX – Best Overall

2) Winchester Deer Season XP 150 gr Polymer Tip – Best for Deer

3) Barnes VOR-TX 180 gr TTSX – Best for Elk

4) Hornady Match 195 gr ELD-M – Best for Long-Range Match Shooting

5) Nosler Accubond Long Range Trophy Grade 190 gr – Best for Long-Range Hunting

Best 300 Win Mag Ammo Overall

Specs

Casing: Nickel-plated Brass

Bullet Type: Barnes Triple-Shock X (TSX)

Bullet Weight: 180 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,960 fps

Muzzle Energy: 2,752 ft-lbs

Pros

Median price point

Consistent shot-to-shot accuracy

Expanding bullet with near 100% weight retention

Good for elk and deer

Cons

Not the best for extreme long-range shoots

Why We Chose It

The Federal Premium 180 gr TSX hunting load was our top choice for the best 300 Win Mag ammo overall as it offers incredible terminal ballistics and impressive round-to-round consistency at a reasonable price point.

Federal Ammunition is well-known for producing incredibly consistent ammo, which is critical for accuracy especially when shooting long range. Their Gold Medal Match line is the industry standard when it comes to match-grade ammo.

The Barnes TSX 180 grain bullet was also a factor, as the 100% monolithic copper design gets around state and local restrictions against lead-based ammunition. The grooved-shank design retains nearly 100% of its weight upon impact, creating a bullet that penetrates deep, hits hard, minimizes barrel fouling, and increases accuracy.

In terms of price point, Federal Premium strives to keep their costs low while providing exceptional performance. Compared to other ammunition manufacturers, Federal typically runs in the middle of the pack, providing a perfect balance between performance and price.

From a ballistic standpoint, the Federal 180 gr TSX factory load can easily take down an elk at 500 yards and while deer, pronghorn, and antelope can be harvested at even greater ranges.

The Federal Premium 180 gr TSX is our overall top choice for 300 Win Mag ammo, as it offers you the best bang for your buck when compared to other hunting and target shooting ammo.

300 Win Mag Ammo for Long Range

Hornady Match 195 gr ELD-M

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Extremely Low Drag Match (ELD-M)

Bullet Weight: 195 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,930 fps

Muzzle Energy: 3,717 ft-lbs

Pros

Lower price compared to similar match-grade ammo

Extremely accurate round

Stringent quality control from the factory

Cons

Lower ballistic coefficient compared to other match-grade ammo

Why We Chose It

The Hornady Match 195 gr ELD-M is our selection for the best 300 Win Mag ammo for long range due to its extremely high levels of accuracy and lower price point when compared to other match ammo.

Hornady Manufacturing, Inc. is well known for their history of producing high-quality and consistent ammo for the everyday shooter. Their Match line of ammo ratchets up their quality control standards, which in turn produces extremely consistent ammo. If you know anything about long-range shooting, then you understand that consistency is the key to accuracy.

The Hornady Heat Shield tip protects the meplat of the bullet, allowing it to outperform traditional boat-tail hollow point (BTHP) match bullets. Furthermore, Hornady carefully matches powders to their loads to ensure optimal pressure, velocity, and accuracy.

In terms of price, Hornady Match is typically less expensive than other match-grade ammunition but still offers exceptional performance and consistency right out of the box.

The only downside to the 195 gr ELD-M is its lower ballistic coefficient compared to other match ammo. This means the ELD-M will be slightly more susceptible to wind drift and might not be the absolute best 300 Win Mag bullet for 1000 yards. However, this is a small price to pay considering the accuracy, consistency, and low cost per round Hornady Match ammo offers.

Best 300 Win Mag Ammo for Deer

Winchester Deer Season XP 150gr Polymer Tip

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Winchester Extreme Point with Polymer Tip

Bullet Weight: 150 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 3,260 fps

Muzzle Energy: 3,539 ft-lbs

Pros

Low cost

Flatter trajectory than heavier bullets

Devastating wound channels

Cons

Not the best option for elk or moose

Why We Chose It

The Winchester Deer Season XP ammunition line is an excellent choice for taking your 300 Win Mag rifle deer hunting. Its lower bullet weight and higher muzzle velocity offer a flatter trajectory than heavier 180 grain projectiles, making it an excellent option for harvesting medium-sized game animals at longer ranges.

The Winchester Extreme Point has a wide polymer tip that is designed to create massive wound channels and extensive impact trauma. The Extreme Point is very similar in performance to the Winchester Power-Point bullet fired by the company’s Ballistic Tip and Silvertip ammo lines.

The Winchester Deer Season XP line of ammo was specifically designed to compete with other whitetail inspired rounds like Remington Core-Lokt, Hornady Deer Season, and Federal Fusion.

Another major benefit to the Deer Season XP line of ammo is that it is extremely affordable, as it is the least expensive round from our favorites.

The only downside to this Winchester offering is that it is ill-suited for elk or moose as these animals typically require heavier payloads to ethically harvest. However, the 150 grain bullets are more than enough for whitetail, pronghorn, and antelope.

Best 300 Win Mag Ammo for Elk

Barnes VOR-TX 180 gr TTSX

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Barnes Tipped Triple-Shock X (TTSX)

Bullet Weight: 180 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,960 fps

Muzzle Energy: 3,503 ft-lbs

Pros

Median price point

Extremely accurate

Rapidly expanding polymer-tipped bullet

Devastating against elk, moose, and bear

Cons

A little too much for deer

Why We Chose It

If you reload, then you’re probably familiar with Barnes Bullets and their excellent reputation for accuracy. This reputation carries over into their own VOR-TX ammunition line and their Tipped Triple-Shock X (TTSX) factory loads.

The TTSX bullet is produced to extremely strict tolerances, offering excellent shot-to-shot accuracy and consistency. However, the real benefit to the TTSX line of ammo is the devastating effect it has on large game like elk and moose. Its design lends itself to rapid expansion for a huge wound channel, high weight retention, and the deep penetration you need to reach vital organs and take down big game.

Barnes TTSX bullets are also 100% copper, meaning they are acceptable to use in areas that do not allow lead bullets.

Even with the exceptional performance Barnes VOR-TX ammo offers, it maintains a relatively middle of the road price point. This helps hunters spend plenty of time at the range practicing with their actual hunting ammo, ensuring that your shot placement is ready to go when that trophy elk saunters into your crosshairs.

Although the 180 grain TTSX is one of the absolute best options for elk and moose, it is a bit much for smaller game like deer. There’s no reason you can’t use it on a whitetail, just understand that the bullet will likely damage a lot of the meat if your shot placement isn’t perfect.

300 Win Mag Ammo for Long Range Hunting

Nosler Accubond Long Range Trophy Grade 190 gr

Specs

Casing: Brass

Bullet Type: Nosler Accubond Long Range (ABLR)

Bullet Weight: 190 grains

Muzzle Velocity: 2,870 fps

Muzzle Energy: 3,585 ft-lbs

Pros

Designed for long range shooting

Proven track record on big game

Match-grade accuracy

Cons

Expensive

Why We Chose It

If you like shooting long range, then I suspect you are keenly aware of Nosler Ammunition. The 190 gr Nosler Accubond Long Range (ABLR) bullet was specifically developed for the needs of sportsmen, with a bonded jacket and core that provides uniform and consistent expansion with a minimum impact velocity of 1,300 fps.

Not only does the ABLR have consistent expansion and weight retention at low velocities, but the bullet is also extremely effective at conserving its kinetic energy. This gives hunters the penetration they need for longer range shots.

Nosler Trophy Grade ammunition is also extremely consistent, with the company touting that their factory ammo can rival handloads. However, this attention to detail in the manufacturing process comes at a price, and the 190 gr ABLR comes in at the highest price per round on our list.

However, if you need match-grade accuracy right out of the box and you only plan on taking your 300 Win Mag rifle out for hunting a few times a year, then it’s hard to beat the accuracy and consistency you get with Nosler Trophy Grade ammo.

Best of the Rest

Above are only our top 5 picks for the best 300 Winchester Magnum ammo, but what about all the other factory loads that are available? In this section we wanted to highlight a few loads that didn’t make the list but are still excellent choices for your hunting or target shooting needs.

Hornady Superformance 180 gr SST

The Hornady Super Shock Tip (SST) has been a popular medium to large game bullet since its release. The SST’s design combined with proprietary Hornady powder formulations allow their Superformance rifle cartridges to achieve 100-200 fps higher muzzle velocity without incurring dangerous chamber pressures. For an excellent all-around deer and elk round, the Hornady Superformance 180 gr SST deserves a look or you could also consider the Hornady Interlock bullets if SST’s aren’t available.

Remington Core-Lokt 180 gr PSP

The Remington Core-Lokt pointed soft point is one of those “salt of the earth” type bullets. It won’t give you sub-MOA groups or exceptional long range performance like the 6.5 Creedmoor or other factory loads on our list, but it will give you proven consistent results at a lower price point. If you need a round for general rifle practice that is also effective against deer, hogs, and elk, then the tried-and-true Remington Core-Lokt 180 gr PSP will get the job done.

Norma Whitetail 150 gr Jacketed Soft Point

If you’re looking for a middle of the road deer hunting cartridge, then you might consider the Norma Whitetail 150 fr jacketed soft point (JSP) ammo. Loaded for a flat trajectory and lower recoil, the 150 gr JSP load is extremely effective against medium sized game like whitetail and pronghorn. However, the lower bullet weight is not well suited for elk or moose.

Federal Power Shok 180 gr Lead-Free Copper HP

Federal Power Shok ammo resides in a similar category as Remington Core-Lokt. It is inexpensive and great for target practice but isn’t the best option for shooting extremely long range. For shots under 500 yards, Power Shok ammo will get the job done on elk or deer, but for long range hunting I’d recommend a more advanced bullet like the Nosler Accubond Long Range. The lead-free construction makes this a great option for bullet restrictive states or territories.

Nosler Trophy Grade 180 gr Partition

When it comes to industry standards, the Nosler Partition bullet set the bar that many other bullets are measured by. Developed in 1948, the Nosler Partition is a dual-core bullet that offers exceptional expansion at both high and low velocities. The 180 gr Partition has been putting elk, moose, and bear in the freezer for over 60 years and is the benchmark by which all other hunting bullets are measured by.

Berger 185 gr Classic Hunter

The Berger Classic Hunter line takes a modern approach to traditional rifle cartridge technology. Their Classic Hunter bullets combine secant and tangent ogives to deliver low wind drift, exceptional performance, and a non-sensitive seating depth bullet for reloading. The Classic Hunter is designed for hydrostatic shock as well as rapid expansion to create a massive wound channel for quick and ethical kills on big game.

Federal Premium 190 gr Sierra Matchking BTHP

When you want out of the box match-grade accuracy, Federal God Medal Match ammo has always been considered the industry standard. Sierra Matchking bullets are well known for their consistency, high ballistic coefficient, and uniform design which translates to exceptional downrange accuracy. If you need an out of the box 1,000 yard cartridge, this is what you should grab.

Buying Guide: Factors to Consider When Purchasing 300 Win Mag Ammo

Since the 1960’s, magnum cartridges have been all the rage in the competitive shooting and big game hunting world. The 300 Winchester Magnum combines high muzzle velocities with crushing kinetic energy that makes for an exceptional rifle cartridge which is effective against any game animal in North America (and most in Africa, too!)

However, there are several factors to consider when selecting the right cartridge for your intended use as there is not a “one size fits all” option for every shooting situation. In this guide we want to help you understand what you should be looking for when purchasing 300 Win Mag ammo.

Bullet Weight

This is perhaps the most heavily debated topic in hunting and shooting forums around the internet. Although we cannot cover every possible shooting satiation in this guide, here are some general guidelines.

For hogs, deer, and pronghorn – The 150 and 165 grain bullet weights are more than enough to take down these game animals. Lower bullet weights typically have higher muzzle velocities which means a flatter trajectory. These bullets can be more forgiving or ranging mistakes and generally require less hold-over and deliver more than enough kinetic energy to dispatch these medium-sized game animals.

For elk, moose, and bears – The 180 grain bullet is perhaps the most common and effective choice for the 300 Win Mag. It’s the go-to bullet weight for many hunters as it offers the power and expansion needed for large game animals.

For long-range shooting – Typically you’ll want match bullets between 190 to 220 grains. These heavier, longer bullets offer shooters higher ballistic coefficients which reduce wind drift. Wind drift is a huge issue when shooting over 500 yards as it can easily move your shot off target and a high BC bullet helps combat this.

Range

Understanding what range you’ll be engaging your targets at will direct you to the proper bullet selection. If you’re a competitive F-class shooter, then you’ll want heavy bullet weights and match-grade ammo like Hornady Match or Federal Gold Medal. Match-grade ammo offers exceptional consistency and long range accuracy, but it isn’t necessarily the best option for big game hunting.

For example, if you’re a deer hunter who won’t be taking shots over 300 yards, you can easily get away with using less expensive ammo like Winchester Deer Season XP or Remington Core-Lokt. However, if you’re going elk hunting and expect to take longer range shots in the open field, you’ll want something with better performance like a Nosler Accubond.

