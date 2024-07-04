Biden Campaign Unveils New Slogan ‘Only Senile Some Of The Time’

July 4, 2024   |   Tags: ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a hotly anticipated announcement, the Biden 2024 Presidential Campaign has just unveiled its exciting new campaign slogan: "Only Senile Some Of The Time."


