Biden Campaign Unveils New Slogan ‘Only Senile Some Of The Time’
July 4, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a hotly anticipated announcement, the Biden 2024 Presidential Campaign has just unveiled its exciting new campaign slogan: "Only Senile Some Of The Time."
