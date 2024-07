Brickbat: Not-So-Sweet 16

July 4, 2024 | Tags: Chicago, food, REASON, taxes

The Chicago City Council is considering hiking 16 different taxes and fees. The ideas the council has been asked to consider include an income tax surcharge, a vacant lot tax, traffic congestion charges, and higher taxes on groceries and alcoholic beverages.

